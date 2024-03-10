Mandy Rose’s Memorable WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Moment Revisited By Otis

Mandy Rose used to be one of the top-most attractions of the NXT brand as the reigning Women’s Champion, with a title reign that lasted for 413 days. Things quickly changed after she lost the title to Roxanne Perez back in December of 2022. She was let go by WWE without any notice and the pro-wrestling community was shocked by the move given she was one of the star-powers of the NXT roster.

Before moving to NXT, Mandy Rose was involved in a praised romantic angle with Otis across Raw and Smackdown. While Otis remains one of the most reliable mid-card talents in the WWE right now, she got into the news headline of pro-wrestling through that famous angle with the former Golden Goddess in 2020.

During the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match, an interesting moment occurred after Mandy Rose got tossed over the top rope by Alexa Bliss. The scene left many fans believing she had been eliminated from the match. However, the camera then revealed she landed on Otis instead of hitting the floor, an instance where she was saved from elimination.

Otis provides insight from the Royal Rumble 2020 moment

Otis has revealed how long he waited under the ring to save Mandy Rose at the 2020 Royal Rumble. During a recent interview with Fightful, he provided more info about the memorable moment during the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The Alpha Academy member recalled a conversation with the ring crew,

“That was quite interesting. I had never been under the ring before. I remember going like, ‘it sounds like it’s going to break.’ Our ring guy Nick goes, ‘imagine when I’m down here and you’re up there buddy. Then it’s going to really break.’”

Otis was also asked about the duration of his time under the ring to save Mandy Rose from getting eliminated and admittedly, he was waiting under the ring for five entire entrances.

“Probably about five entrances. It’s funny because they just know it’s you in a black cape. You can’t hide me.”

While many wanted Mandy Rose and Otis’ storyline to continue for a long time, WWE never had any culmination point planned for that angle. The scripted session ended as Summerslam approached in 2020 as the duo went their separate ways.