“Everything About It Was Perfect,” Lyra Valkyria On Winning Title In WWE From Becky Lynch

With Lyra Valkyria being the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion, it’s safe to say that the women’s division is in safe hands. After all, she comes from a warrior background, the same genre to that of Becky Lynch. Eventually, it was the two who squared off for the title on NXT that caused the torch to be passed in a big way to put over a young talent.

It was in late October that Lyra Valkyria etched her name into the history books of the WWE by defeating Becky Lynch to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Heading into the title match, the current champ was dealing with nerves as she had a far better-experienced superstar standing against her but once the match began, it became just an affair between two Irish warriors.

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Lyra Valkyria described the experience of wrestling Becky Lynch who is also a native of Ireland. She described the whole experience as a perfect one as she got to capture the title from her idol,

“So special. For the two Irish women to be going at it for this? Everything about it was perfect. When I raised that title for the first time, I made sure — because I’ve been working towards this for so many years now — that this second where I’m lifting it up, I’m gonna remember this. That’s all I was thinking, ‘I’m gonna live in this moment forever.'”

Becky Lynch was always supposed to drop the title to Lyra Valkyria

While Lyra Valkryia had her visions of becoming a champion in the WWE in a variety of ways, defeating Lynch was the most ideal scenario for her and that’s what WWE had arranged in storylines. With a new NXT Women’s Champion ruling the scene, Becky Lynch also got her perfect farewell from the NXT run that she briefly had in 2023.

Ringside News previously reached out to their sources to ask about Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Title loss, and whether that was the way that things were supposed to go down. They were told by a tenured member of the creative team that THE MAN was “always supposed to lose her title to Lyra Valkyria.” So the 2023 run happened for a bigger reason.