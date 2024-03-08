WWE’s Emma Teases Comeback To Pro-Wrestling After Previous Retirement Implications

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, was eyeing a successful second stint with the WWE after the comeback happened in late 2022. With Triple H now in charge of creative things in the company, a big change was expected in her bookings which wasn’t the case. Then she was released, last year and as a result, a potential tease was also made of retirement as she remained uncertain about her future.

However, that thought of Emma must have taken a backseat as she admitted to making a comeback to the pro-wrestling industry, down the road. While speaking during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, the former WWE Superstar was asked about her future in wrestling and she readily spoke about where the fans could possibly see her next in action.

Emma Wants Fan Opinion On Her Next Venture Following WWE Exit

Emma expressed excitement about the future possibilities while first admitting that she misses wrestling. That being said, she will be considering the next steps in her wrestling career while exploring the world as a traveler. She also left the door open, wide for a list of potential opportunities and hinted at upcoming decisions regarding her wrestling journey,

“Lots of, like you said, exciting times now because anything is possible. So one thing I will say is, I miss wrestling. So I will be thinking on what the next steps are for that and where you might see me next.”

Emma and Riddick Moss bought a house together

Alongside Emma, her fiancée Riddick Moss was also released from the WWE contract in 2023. The two have since been traveling through different parts of the world. Via a previous post on Instagram, she reintroduced herself to fans as Tenille Dashwood and informed purchasing a house together in Arizona which she can’t wait to show to the fans.

On the October 28, 2022, episode of WWE Smackdown, Emma made a grand return to WWE after a gap of more than five long years. The veteran Superstar answered the Open Challenge issued by Ronda Rousey over the SmackDown Women’s Title. Coming out with a remixed version of her old theme song, she received a big reaction from the crowd but unfortunately, that night remained the best that she could have received, career-wise.