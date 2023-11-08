“I Had A Lot Of Self-Doubt About Myself,” Saraya On Her AEW Debut Match At Full Gear 2022

By the name of Paige, Saraya enjoyed a tremendous career in WWE. She became a trailblazer by showcasing her true and genetic wrestling talent in the Divas era. There were all the tools for her to become the all-time great but a neck injury forced her to head into an unfortunate retirement after which she kept herself engaged in numerous on and off-screen roles before WWE finally decided not to renew her contract.

During the summer of 2022, Saraya came to AEW to become a regular feature on the company’s TV programming. Most importantly, she got the green signal to be back in wrestling capacity after WWE almost permanently banned her from doing wrestling moves. The process of coming back to action after a gap of almost five years wasn’t that easy, after all.

Speaking in an episode of Inside the Ropes, Saraya confessed that she was intimidated going into the comeback match at the AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV event against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

“It’s probably because, you know, again, coming back from a career-ending injury … mentally, it was really difficult on me,” the former WWE Divas Champion said. “I was just extremely nervous and I was in this new world of AEW and, you know, I didn’t have the confidence. I didn’t think I was what I used to be, so I had a lot of self-doubt about myself.”

Saraya’s excited about AEW environment after settling down in the company

Previously in other interviews, Saraya admitted that she never of coming back to action inside a wrestling ring after suffering a serious neck injury in 2017. WWE doctors didn’t ever clear her while she was with the brand. But after debuting in AEW last year, it was announced that she had been given the green signal by multiple doctors to dance in the ring.

That was indeed bright news for her young wrestling career, thinking of which she often gets excited so much that others have to calm down Saraya,

“Now I feel like I completely have my confidence back. Like, no one can hold me back now. The girls have to hold me back. I’m like, ‘We can do this, and this’ and they’re just like, ‘We can take this slowly, we don’t have to do anything crazy.’ So they have to like tell me to calm down. I’m surrounded by a wonderful group of girls who want the best for me, too, which is really, really sweet.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

As mentioned in the interview, Saraya wanted to portray a heel character soon after her debut in the AEW. But AEW creative head Tony Khan felt that she would be received better in her match against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. as a babyface. Plus, she also wanted to pair the former WWE Superstar with Toni Storm as a way to protect the neck injury that put her on the shelf for over five years.