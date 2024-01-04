sportzwiki logo
Ex WWE Star Ronda Rousey’s Paychecks Revealed From Her UFC Career

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Ex WWE Star Ronda Rousey’s Paychecks Revealed From Her UFC Career

Ronda Rousey is touted to be a former WWE Superstar but she’s a so-called outsider when it comes to the pro-wrestling circuit. She’s been a cornerstone figure in the female MMA division who blazed the trail for almost all of her successors in the business before hanging up her boots to enjoy a run in World Wrestling Entertainment.

There was a time when Ronda Rousey possessed an undefeated streak in the UFC which essentially suggests how great of a run that she had in that company and thereby also brought a ton of eyes to the product. Almost a decade later, we now got to know that she was pulling some huge amounts into her bank account during that run.

The Bloody Elbow has observed records and published their findings of Ronda Rousey’s paychecks in a report from the latter’s UFC career which spanned from 2011 to 2016. During that tenure, she competed in eight fights, and payouts for those outings were disclosed.

Will Ronda Rousey Return To MMA For A Super Fight At UFC 300 PPV?

Ronda Rousey experienced big paydays during UFC career

Her journey in the UFC began with a payment of $574,720 for her UFC Bantamweight Championship debut match against Liz Carmouche. With this historic win, the former 2008 Olympian marked the beginning of her venture into the world of mixed martial arts, and she never had to look back.

“She Never Clicked For Me In WWE,” Ronda Rousey Blasted For Being Overrated In Pro-Wrestling

As time progressed, Ronda Rousey proved herself to be a marquee attraction and that also reflected in her increased paychecks. Her first title defense against Miesha Tate allowed her to receive $1,817,907. Throughout the next six bouts, her earnings continued to rise, including matchups against fighters Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, Bethe Correia, Holly Holm, and Amanda Nunes as the amounts for these fights ranged from $870,969 to $4,879,766.

These lucrative paydays essentially hinted that she’s been a megastar in the history of combat sports. The two final UFC fights of Ronda Rousey brought her the highest payouts of her UFC career but then these two bouts were also the two where she experienced two losses. Shortly after, she embarked on a new chapter in her journey by joining the WWE in 2018. She stayed under this banner until mid-2023 before parting ways.

Ronda Rousey Had An Invitation From NJPW Following WWE Stint

Ronda Rousey

UFC

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

