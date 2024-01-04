WWE Star Charlotte Flair Reportedly Scheduled For Surgery This Week

Charlotte Flair competed in a Wrestlemania rematch against Asuka a few weeks ago on WWE Smackdown and it did not end the way anyone would have wanted it to. The former picked up an injury which turned out to be a fatal one and now she will have to miss action for several months to follow. Surgery is also required first-hand to heal the wounds.

During the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 months. That will be a huge blow for the women’s division as a marquee name will be out and won’t be on the card of WrestleMania and possibly SummerSlam. The hiatus depends on how fast she can recuperate from the surgery that’s tentatively scheduled for this week.

A report from PWInsider suggested that Charlotte Flair was always set to go under the knife between January 3rd and January 5th. While the surgery was noted not to be a two-day surgery, the exact date was unclear. The location of her surgery wasn’t mentioned, but it will go down in Birmingham, Alabama,

“Charlotte Flair’s knee surgery is scheduled for around the week of 1/3-1/5 in (I’d expect) Birmingham, Alabama.”

WWE Superstars generally go to Birmingham, Alabama for surgery, specifically to the Dr. James Andrews’ center as they would have access to a medical team experienced in addressing the unique challenges that the physical sport of wrestling can offer.

Charlotte Flair will stay with the WWE for a long period

The extended absence doesn’t affect Charlotte Flair’s status with the WWE. Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that despite the injury, the two parties agreed to a contract extension with WWE, securing her presence within the company for a long period. The news came just after Madusa mentioned it on her podcast. A delay was also noted in spreading the information across the company,

“Fightful has learned that Charlotte Flair agreed to a contract extension with WWE recently that will keep her with WWE for several more years. Madusa had said on her podcast recently that she’d heard this as well, and it took quite a while for people within the company to hear the same.”