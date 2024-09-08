AJ Lee has been one significant influential figure when it comes to the women’s professional wrestling genre. Starting in the WWE in the Divas era, she singlehandedly tried to remove the tag and bring some quality wrestling as a female wrestler. En route to becoming a multi-time Divas Champion, she ended up enjoying quite the journey which will now be unveiled on TV.

During an interview with The Comicon, it has recently been confirmed that AJ Lee’s autobiography will receive a television adaption and will be airing on the A&E Network. Things around her career and real life will be featured in a biographical manner that should be similar to that of multiple top WWE Superstars in recent times such as Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and more.

Becky Lynch’s Removal From WWE Banner Indicates Longer Free Agency Status

AJ Lee was also asked about sharing her thoughts on adapting her book into a television series as she noted that her journey was initially a challenge because she is a very private person and usually keeps things to herself. However, she recognized the importance of sharing the experiences she collected during her WWE tenure.

WWE Prospect Tessa Blanchard “Hasn’t Felt Right Yet To Go Back” In Terms Of Return

AJ Lee wanted to share her struggles in the book to inspire people

Her mental health struggles were also touched down as AJ Lee felt it was important to speak about it as if it could help others. Her book also focused on experiencing poverty and homelessness, and her struggles with mental illness, and she eventually turned those challenges into strengths.

“My book is very much about growing up in poverty and homelessness, not understanding the mental illness beginning in my body and within my family, and learning how to embrace these things that the world sees as negatives and turn them into armor and strengths. So that’s been a huge part of my creative process—embracing this weird f***** up mind I have,” declared AJ Lee.

There have been rumors of the renowned female talent returning to the WWE now that her husband CM Punk is also back in the fold under a new company regime. AJ Lee herself teased a potential comeback by posting photos of her in-ring gear that she last donned back in 2015. It was the night after Wrestlemania 31 that we saw her in competition in the WWE after which her contract expired and it was never renewed.