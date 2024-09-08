Tessa Blanchard was the first-ever women’s World Champion in Impact Wrestling after she defeated Sami Callihan back in 2020. She carried the promotion on her shoulders both as men’s and women’s division champion to establish herself as someone who would be pursued by the top wrestling promotions as a free agent.

After solidifying her status in the current TNA Wrestling, things went in a downward direction for Tessa Blanchard after she reportedly denied appearing for Impact TV tapings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She was thereby released from the company after which racial allegations came up against her from WWE’s Chelsea Green in addition to the La Rosa Negra incident that occurred in Japan in 2017.

“I Don’t Think I’m Personally Ready,” WWE Legend John Cena Comments On Having Kids

The negativity around Tessa Blanchard forced her to stay away from professional wrestling for the past couple of years. Things slightly changed in the beginning of 2024 as she started receiving new offers but as admitted by her in an interview with George McKay for Straight Talk Wrestling, she’s not yet ready to be back in the mainstay wrestling scene in the United States.

Tessa Blanchard Revisits Journey To Become “Nothing” From Being Top WWE Prospect

Tessa Blanchard is not keen on coming back to the US wrestling scene

Tessa Blanchard revealed during the conversation that she has had recent talks with some wrestling companies. However, she claimed that it “hasn’t felt right” for her to go back and she rather opted to extend her stay with CMLL for the time being. She also discussed her struggles with anxiety in recent years and how she countered those issues,

“I’ve talked to some other companies recently, but it hasn’t felt right yet to go back. One thing I promised myself is that it doesn’t matter about the money or anything else—if it doesn’t feel right, I’m not going to do it. My happiness is very important to me right now. Through everything I’ve gone through, I’ve developed some anxiety.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

The above words essentially suggest the reported truth of being at least primary talks within TNA about bringing her back after the company was handed to a different regime. This also led some to believe a possible “lights out” surprise could be seen for her but she chose to maintain the distance from a return aspect.

Being away from Impact/TNA, Tessa Blanchard isn’t fully inactive in a wrestling capacity as she competed in matches around the independent wrestling circuit, particularly in Mexico with promotions like CMLL and AAA.