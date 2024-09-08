Following the Wrestlemania XL PLE in April 2024, Becky Lynch started enjoying her seventh run as the Women’s World Champion in the WWE on the Raw brand. The title win in a battle royal didn’t necessarily confirm her status in the company as it lasted for a short tenure. The top star’s contract with the WWE was always up for renewal and there was no news of re-signing.

According to a previous report by Fightful Select, Becky Lynch’s contract expired in June 2024 before which she headed into an extended hiatus. Speculations were high about her next move as well as of her husband Seth Rollins since both their contracts were up with the WWE. Rollins has since inked a new, lucrative, multi-year contract with the company to make a TV return while the same can’t be said about his wife.

Meanwhile, fans assume that the ongoing time-off for Becky Lynch could have further been extended as reflected on the official website of the WWE. In an interesting move from the WWE, THE MAN was replaced by Nia Jax on the ‘Superstars’ banner. Other modifications included Finn Balor taking Logan Paul’s spot, GUNTHER replacing Sami Zayn, and Tiffany Stratton overshadowing Thea Hail.

https://t.co/o1ogh801GR updated to their featured superstar banner: Finn Balor realcled Logan Paul

Ethan Page replaced Jade Cargill

Gunther replaced Sami Zayn

Bron Breakker replaced Gunther

Nia Jax replaced Becky Lynch

Oba Femi replaced Ilja Dragunov

Tiffany Stratton replaced… pic.twitter.com/CkDDyt4gUZ — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) August 23, 2024

Becky Lynch had an eventful run in the WWE in the early phase of 2024

While staying away from the WWE, Becky Lynch is keeping herself involved in multiple activities, her return to the company has become uncertain, especially after this new move taken by the company which suggests that a bound new contract with the veteran is yet to be signed. There are also rumors that she could be overall done with her WWE career but then again that shouldn’t happen unceremoniously.

In 2024, Becky Lynch had a great start as she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to secure a Women’s World Title Match at WrestleMania 40. She defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. Later, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain her title and confirm the dream match with Big Time Becks.

After coming up short against Ripley at Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch eventually captured the women’s world title within a few weeks by winning a battle royal after Ripley vacated the belt due to injury. Then moving into the hiatus, Lynch dropped it to Morgan after putting the latter over in a big way in Saudi Arabia.