The sudden release from WWE in late 2022 didn’t slow down Mandy Rose’s growth as a professional by any means. A significant transformation could have been noticed in her life that kept on coming beyond the professional wrestling circuit which further indicates that she could be done with the squared circle. Her release was attributed to a venture in the world of premium content creation but that shtick didn’t end following WWE’s exit.

Rather away from the WWE, Mandy Rose got the opportunity to be engaged with a broader audience and showcase her creativity. Additionally, a few months ago, she announced that she would be participating in the WBFF Bikini World Championship, marking her return to the competitive bodybuilding scene after 10 long years.

In the leading weeks, Mandy Rose was seen showcasing her craft as a true athlete by training hard as part of her preparation. Keeping the focus steady on winning the competition, she got to embrace a killer physique. Now that the WBFF commenced, the former NXT Women’s Champion can be seen walking the ramp as a contestant, oozing confidence in her overall presentation.

Mandy Rose backstage at her recent WBFF competition pic.twitter.com/x46QWzZqeW — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 11, 2024

Time will tell if Mandy Rose regains success in winning the WBFF competition in which she became champion a decade ago. It was also the bodybuilding genre that further dragged her into the world of professional wrestling.

Mandy Rose jumped ship to WWE from the fitness industry

During a previous conversation with Monopoly Events, Mandy Rose also revealed the process of signing with WWE, revealing that it was a third party that initially kept her in touch with the promotion. Despite not looking to transition into a wrestler from the fitness industry, she changed her mind and it worked wonders for her,

“I was competing for bodybuilding and fitness competitions, and I was basically recruited through an agency, I guess, for the reality show ‘Tough Enough. I made my way up, and I worked hard and trained, and I actually fell in love with the business.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Debuting in the year 2017 on the main roster, Mandy Rose had to wait for almost five years before the big break in her career that came in NXT. Forming The Toxic Attraction faction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, she went on to become the third longest-reigning women’s champion on the third brand of the WWE.