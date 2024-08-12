Months of persuasion came to fruition for Liv Morgan after she was finally able to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley to essentially wrap up the revenge tour that started in early 2024. Since her comeback in the women’s Royal Rumble match, WWE led the path for a wonderful time that became perhaps the best phase of her career, to date.

For the time being on Raw, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have become an on-screen couple who are also members of The Judgment Day. The reformation of this faction has excluded Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest who were both betrayed at Summerslam at the expense of the former duo moving on together as a romantic pair.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE officials were very pleased with the chemistry seen between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in the past few days. They have been paired together in recent segments be it on or off TV and they have been capable of receiving “high marks” for their interactions. WWE officials were also reportedly impressed with how well their partnership has worked on-screen.

Liv Morgan – Dominik Mysterio worked in a dark match on Smackdown

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio also worked in a mixed tag team match during the dark segment after SmackDown last week where they also leaned forward to showcase their on-screen romance, further intensifying their on-screen characters’ connection. As the storyline progresses, Priest and Ripley will continue to seek revenge on these two.

At the 2024 SummerSlam PLE, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor turned on their Judgment Day stablemates, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, which took the stable in a new direction. On the August 5 episode of Raw, Balor then debuted his revamped version of The Judgment Day, with a new member in Liv Morgan.

The new faction also attacked Priest on Raw until Ripley intervened and almost caught Liv Morgan with a powerbomb through the announce table but Dominik made the same. The segment was then concluded with Priest and Ripley standing tall. The current assumption is that Priest and Ripley will eventually secure a mixed tag team match against their current rivals at the Bash in Berlin PLE set for later this month.