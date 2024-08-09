Coming from the Mexico-origin, Lola Vice has quite the bigger aspirations as a WWE Superstar and be the first-of-its-kind female champion from that region. Time will tell if she succeeds per the expectations in the future but in the 2024 summer, the former MMA fighter was able to make quite the splash on the NXT scene.

Competing in the NXT Women’s Championship match at Heatwave PLE was a huge opportunity for her but she came up short against the reigning women’s champion Roxanne Perez. Heading into that bout, Lola Vice was featured in a couple of feuds with veterans Shayna Baszler and Natalya Neidhart to elevate her skill sets.

WWE’s Rhea Ripley Down For “Strong Girl Versus Strong Girl” Match With TNA Wrestler

Speaking on the Mark Moses Show, the current NXT star was asked about the feuds and she went on to praise the latter for all her knowledge. Lola Vice sounded grateful to have competed against Natalya in a stipulated environment on NXT. Receiving the win against the former women’s champion, she secured a win that will last forever,

“That was incredible. Natalya put in a good fight. She brought it. She’s a legend. I respect her. Thankfully, I got the win that day and was able to knock her out. That is a memory I’ll take with me forever.”

“We Bring Value. We Can Sell Tickets,” Ex WWE Star CJ Perry Makes Bold Claim

Lola Vice had a full-circle moment against Natalya Neidhart

It was at NXT Spring Breakin specials that Lola Vince defeated Natalya Neidhart in the first-ever NXT Women’s Underground match. Being a former MMA fighter before signing with NXT, the ex-Bellator MMA was able to use her grappling ability in this matchup that takes place without ring ropes. However, she was still thankful to have received Natalya Neidhart as her opponent in that match.

“I think of Natalya as like my wrestling mom. I just pick her brain and ask her so many questions. She is so knowledgable and amazing and talented. Fighting her was a dream come true because I used to see her on Total Divas. It was full circle for me. I’m glad I got to experience this with her,” Lola Vice showered praise on the Queen of Harts. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

With her contract expired in June Natalya has been off WWE television since the June 4th episode of NXT when she defeated Izzi Dame. However, she has since renewed the contract to stay with the company. On the flip side, Lola Vice competed at NXT Great American Bash night one, teaming with Karmen Petrovic & Sol Ruca to take on Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx.