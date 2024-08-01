Maria Kanellis is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling to make appearances on ROH television. Starting from last year, she is facing a significant health crisis. In 2023, she underwent a successful thyroid surgery to get rid of a health problem. Now, she’s been diagnosed with another health problem that needs to be addressed.

Most recently, Maria Kanellis again took to her X to inform her fans that she had to consult her doctor and the next steps in the diagnosis include blood work and a 24-hour urine test. Furthermore, the ex-WWE Superstar announced that she will undergo a Retroperitoneoscopic Adrenalectomy treatment that should be occurring in September.

“I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush. The next steps are blood work and a possible 24-hour urine test. From there I will be scheduling surgery for most likely sometime in September,” Maria Kanellis wrote on her social media handle.

“The mass I have is borderline what they get concerned about and biopsy is not an option. I will be having a retroperitoneoscopic andrenalectomy and they will biopsy the mass after.”

“Then Suddenly I Was In A Storyline” Trish Stratus On WWE Feud With Becky Lynch In 2023

More updates on Maria Kanellis’ health scare and diagnostic process

Maria Kanellis also revealed that six months ago, she requested tests for her adrenal glands and hormone levels due to some troubling symptoms. However, her insurance policy denied those tests. Recently, this mass was discovered during another test which led to a CT scan to determine whether it was her kidney or adrenal gland.

WWE Offers Big-Money Contract To Stop Ex Total Divas Star From Going To AEW

Regarding the retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy mentioned by Maria Kanellis, one generally needs to lie face down on the operating table. The surgeon then uses a small-lighted camera into the back via a series of small incisions to access the adrenal glands. If the infections appear to be fatal then the entire adrenal gland might need to be removed.

The news came just a few days after Maria Kanellis’ appearance at ROH Death Before Dishonor where Mike Bennett and Matt Taven retained the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii). The First Lady also appeared at AEW Battle of the Belts XI where the Undisputed Kingdom (Mike, Taven, and Roderick Strong) lost to the Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes in a match for the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Titles.