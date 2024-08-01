In one of the most major unprecedented scenarios in the world of professional wrestling, we have seen Trish Stratus become a regular name on the Monday Night Raw roster for the major part of 2023. She regularly appeared on the red brand during this comeback run that saw her take part in a few interesting matches against the young talents of the active roster.

But the sole reason for her staying a WWE Raw superstar was due to her illustrious feud with Becky Lynch that ran through the 2023 summer. This has been a dream feud for professional wrestling fans between two of the generational female superstars who went on to compete in multiple matches against each other during the post-Wrestlemania 39 phase.

Trish Stratus has recently opened up about her most recent run in the WWE while also reminiscing about the feud with Becky Lynch, a storyline that made her turn into a villain on television after almost two decades. Speaking with Inside the Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that getting converted into a heel had become a high priority for her as she was given a full-time role on WWE television.

Trish Stratus wanted to challenge herself in a new role on WWE TV

“I would like to challenge myself and do heel run because I hadn’t touched that for so many years.” Trish Stratus disclosed. “She [Lynch] called me and said do you want to come back and do a match with me at WrestleMania … we thought it’d be cool of like me turning on Lita as you’re more invested on me turning on my friend of 20 years than me and Becky, we had no television history at that point so yeah I was supposed to come in for a little bit after WrestleMania, turn heel, do a little something and then suddenly I was in a storyline every single week for the next six months.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

During the conversation, Trish Stratus also revealed that she developed an off-screen relationship with Becky Lynch throughout that 2023 tenure over their motherhood. While the seven-time women’s champion became a mother a decade ago, Becky recently returned on WWE TV as a new mom and the two got along well discussing their roles as parents.

Originally, Trish Stratus was keen on having the match against Charlotte Flair in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Summerslam 2019 to be the final match of her career. But then in 2023, the former Women’s Champion returned to compete alongside Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39 in a tag team match which would eventually begin a six-month full-time run on Raw that culminated at WWE Payback 2023 in September.