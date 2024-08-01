For the better part of the post-Wrestlemania XL season, Natalya Neidhart’s WWE career was under speculation. Following her contract expiry with WWE, a departure was expected from the company. Many also believed that June marked the last of the Canadian talent on WWE television. But her status with the company took a u-turn as she finally re-signed a new deal with the now TKO-owned promotion.

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Natalya Neidhart inked a new deal with the WWE before her contract was about to expire in late June. Sources close to the situation revealed that WWE ultimately recognized the risk of losing her and made a strong offer to keep her under their banner.

While nothing regarding the new deal has been confirmed, it’s believed that WWE offered her a big-money contract that she can’t refuse. This move was made months ago, and WWE also intended to announce it with an official statement. But the news of Natalya Neidhart’s contract renewal has recently surfaced beforehand and nothing came out on the company’s part regarding this.

WWE put up efforts to retain Natalya Neidhart on their roster

The WWE Universe has seen the recent departure of Ricochet, raising concerns about others possibly leaving the company whose contracts were up for renewal. In response, WWE has secured some of its key talents, with Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Chad Gable signing new contracts. Natalya Neidhart was also on that list, but WWE made a significant move to secure her.

A third-generation wrestler, Natalya Neidhart has had a 17-and-a-half-year tenure which is the longest stint of any woman in WWE’s modern history. Only Randy Orton and The Miz hold the record of such comparable and uninterrupted longevity on the current WWE roster. WWE was determined to prevent this veteran talent from joining AEW or any other promotion and henceforth the reported lucrative deal was offered.

Before the confirmation of the re-signing came via PWInsider, reports claimed that Natalya Neidhart was at a crossroads when it came to her contract negotiations. She was ultimately weighing her options as her previous deal ended by the end of June. All her WWE references were erased on social media, and there was no saying on what she could do, next in regards to her future in professional wrestling.