The ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA has already produced massive crossover moments and Natalya Neidhart wants to create some more. With talents from both the promotions appearing on WWE and TNA TV shows, the veteran is seemingly looking forward to heading onto TNA where she could go after the top title present at the Knockouts Division.

During the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 weekend, Natalya Neidhart created some headlines by issuing a bold challenge to TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and thereby set the stage for a potential inter-brand clash. Speaking with Contralona at the WWE 2K25 event, she hinted at going after the reigning champion,

“Masha, I’m coming for your championship.”

As noted above, the challenge comes as WWE’s NXT and TNA Wrestling continue their growing partnership by extending the same with a new deal, last month. Natalya Neidhart spoke highly of this collaboration, calling it “amazing” and further noting how it provides wrestlers from both promotions with brand-new opportunities to define their careers.

Natalya Neidhart praised TNA Wrestling’s re-emergence as a top promotion

Moving into the conversation, Natalya Neidhart also acknowledged TNA’s resurgence as one of the top wrestling promotions around the United States after experiencing a downtime in the past couple of years. Coming back as TNA Wrestling from the previously named Impact Wrestling, the company has consistently held sold-out events and a strong roster to receive a shoutout from the veteran WWE Star.

“The fact that they’re collaborating and working together is amazing because you look at so many talented men and women that are going to get the chance to work in WWE and have that platform,” Natalya Neidhart continued.

“I saw Tommy Dreamer the other day, and I was like, ‘I’m watching, I’m looking at TNA; all their shows are sold out, the crowds look amazing, and they have a stacked roster like Masha Slamovich.’” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

After her contract with the WWE expired in the summer of 2024, Natalya Neidhart returned to the company in September by signing a new deal. However, she hasn’t featured on regular TV matches since then. There have been uproars on her getting eliminated from the opening match of the Intercontinental Championship.

During the December 23 episode of Monday Night RAW, Natalya Neidhart featured in her last singles TV match with IYO SKY, and Alba Fyre in a triple threat match as part of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament. At this past weekend’s Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event, she participated in the women’s Rumble match.