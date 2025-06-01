Kicking off the inaugural season with a lot of negativity, WWE Total Divas would ultimately go on to serve as a major reason why female talents could stand their ground as professional wrestlers. Depending on the popularity, WWE would eventually launch the Women’s (R)Evolution, down the road to uplift their status and thereby, break the barriers.

As such, WWE Total Divas always highlighted the women’s division under the biggest professional wrestling banner in the world and offered them to make it to the mainstream TV world. Starting from the summer of 2013, the show ran on the E! Network for nine seasons over almost seven years with changed casts due to scheduling conflicts and the host network’s demands.

The ever-popular Lana was featured on the WWE Total Divas show on Seasons 6 and 7, but afterward, she announced on Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast in February 2019 that she wouldn’t be returning for the next season. She also told Garcia that she believed that WWE took her off the show so that the new headliner, Ronda Rousey could debut for the two final seasons, taking her spot.

WWE Total Divas star possibly shared real-life heat with Ronda Rousey

Lana went fully sarcastic on the podcast, expressing her dislike of Rousey becoming the focal point of WWE Total Divas, starting from season 8. Mocking “The Baddest Woman on the Planet,” she took a shot at Rousey, securing the third-place victory at the Olympics, and the fact that she took home a bronze medal.

The Ravishing Russian thus noted that “technically” Rousey wasn’t the best as she couldn’t clinch the gold. Thus, she called out Rousey for being a hypocrite. She concluded by saying how Rousey bashed reality shows and stars like The Bella Twins just to be on board with it. It’s unknown if the heat was real between Lana and Rousey, but the former never returned to WWE Total Divas after that point.

As for Ronda Rousey, she became the highlight of the season 8-9 of WWE Total Divas on the E! Network, showcasing her personal life in a never-seen-before manner. The former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion was keen on showing on balancing her chaotic life in the ring and the peaceful life at home at Browsey Acres with her husband in California.