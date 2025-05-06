Away from the WWE, Ronda Rousey is enjoying her personal life to the fullest, by raising two of her children with her Husband, Travis Browne. This maternity season was one of the reasons why she walked out of the WWE in 2023 after getting a push to the moon that was clubbed to the overall women’s Evolution. Later, she went on to have a fallout with the WWE but a future stint can still be expected.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that WWE is still interested in working with Ronda Rousey in some capacity. He also mentioned that even Shayna Baszler, who was recently released from the company, might return if her former bestie comes back and asks for her. So while Shayna is gone for now, there’s still a chance she might return to have a reunion in WWE.

“WWE does still want to do something with Ronda Rousey. Shayna Baszler obviously retired Ronda Rousey, or at least her last match in WWE. So I could not say that there’s no chance we’ll never see Shayna Baszler again,” Alvarez discussed.

“I cannot say we’ll never see Shayna again because if WWE makes a deal with Ronda and Ronda wants Shayna back, she’ll be back.”

Amid the ongoing releases following Wrestlemania 41, Shayna Baszler was surprisingly cut down from the active roster, and this release actually caught quite a few people off guard in the company.

Ronda Rousey was angry about how Vince McMahon handled WWE creative aspect

As for Ronda Rousey, she went bad-mouth about WWE’s previous management led by Vince McMahon. In fact, she was widely criticized last year, especially for targeting two of the helping hands of McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis in the previous WWE regime. At one point, she even expressed her frustrations by telling them to go ‘f*** themselves’ after the duo allegedly discriminated against women in comparison to men, and a lot of other things.

However, in a later interview, Ronda Rousey also believed that WWE’s women’s division is much better now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, and she expressed no ill-feeling toward the Triple H-led running team. Hence, it’s still reasonable for her to make a comeback and erase the past bitter memories. For the time being, her last match remains against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam back in 2023.