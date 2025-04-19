With Randy Orton facing a mystery opponent at Wrestlemania 41, the IWC has been discussing the possible options for his 20th match at the Show of Shows. Many consider Rusev to be a valid option now that he’s reportedly back on board with the company. Plus, reports also suggest that his wife, Lana AKA CJ Perry has also landed a deal with the WWE.

While her husband Rusev (Miro in AEW) is reportedly locked in for a full-blown in-ring return in WWE, possibly at Wrestlemania 41, Lana’s comeback might happen differently. According to PWInsider, Lana has signed a WWE Legend’s contract which indicates that she will not be a full-time performer deal like Rusev.

Shortly after Wrestlemania 41 go-home SmackDown went off the air on April 18, Lana posted a new photo on Twitter with a two-word caption: “Road Trip.” Her husband Rusev drove the car, joined by two friends in the backseat. This fueled up speculation among the fans about both Rusev and Lana, possibly being involved at the PLE in some capacity although there’re uncertainties.

Wrestlemania 41: Impromptu Title Match Planned For WWE Hall Of Famer At PLE?

According to the reports of Fightful Select, as of the day Kevin Owens announced that he was out of Wrestlemania 41 due to injury, Rusev was not planned to face Randy Orton. The report added, “If he does end up facing Orton, it will have come together since then.” That being said, the possibility of having this match remains wide open, but nothing was locked in at the time of Owens’ injury.

Irrespective of whether Rusev competes at Wrestlemania 41 or not, the popular belief is that he will regularly feature in competition upon resurfacing on WWE TV. That won’t be the case for Lana as her Legend’s contract would typically need her for promotional content, video games, documentaries, or merchandise opportunities with the WWE. However, her fans do expect her to be on Rusev’s side whenever it happens.

Mariah May’s 2025 Arrival Indirectly Confirmed By WWE President Nick Khan?

CJ Perry and Rousey 🥰 what do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/Jxtu2h2NBi — 🇨🇦 WrestleRock Podcast + WrestleRock News ⚜ (@rock_wrestle) April 19, 2025

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event emanates from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. Pre-shows begin at 4 PM ET with the main show at 7 PM ET, streaming on Peacock in the US and on Netflix for majority of the rest of the world.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Randy Orton vs. TBD