The Women’s Triple Crown Championship is an accolade to prove one female superstar’s dominance on the main roster. Traditionally, a talent gets that achievement upon winning the WWE Women’s Championship (previously known as the Raw Women’s Championship), Women’s World Championship (previously known as the SmackDown Women’s Championship), and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Unlike many assuming that it would be one of the Four-Horsewomen of the WWE to have scored the fastest reach to the achievement, that’s not the case. Rather, it’s Asuka, one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the WWE roster, to have held the record. While she isn’t the only woman to become a Triple Crown Champion in WWE, she did it faster than anyone else on the main roster.

Asuka possessed an undefeated streak in the WWE until April 2018, at WWE WrestleMania 34, where she came up short against Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s title. For much of that year, she chased the same gold. Finally, in December 2018, she captured the Smackdown women’s championship, the first step of being a Triple Crown Champion, by winning a TLC Match that also involved Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, alongside interference from Ronda Rousey.

A year later, Asuka followed that up by winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Kairi Sane in October 2019, the second step of becoming a Women’s Triple Crown Champion. Together known as the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Sane held the title for around six months before dropping it at WWE WrestleMania 36 to the pair of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Kross.

Asuka became the third Women’s Triple Crown Champion in an unconventional way

This pushed Asuka back in search of the singles gold, as she ended up winning the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The very next night on Raw after the MITB PLE, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was forced to vacate the title after discovering that she was pregnant.

As part of her announcement, Lynch also revealed that Asuka would automatically become the new champion since she was the holder of that year’s Money in the Bank briefcase. As a result of her Raw Women’s Championship win, Asuka would become the third Women’s Triple Crown Champion and the second Women’s Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. She would go on to win the title two more times to become a three-time WWE Women’s Champion.