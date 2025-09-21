It was a night of celebration at Wrestlepalooza 2025 as the announcement came of the first WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 inductee on the occasion of the inaugural WWE premium live event on ESPN at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Apart from the title matches, in-ring returns reserved on this historic night, this major news was given by none other than The Undertaker.

Before the Undisputed WWE Championship match went down in the main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025, the lights went out as Taker’s gong hit the arena. Out he came as The American Badass, and joined Stephanie McMahon, who was seated at ringside.

Crown Jewel 2025: First Two Champion Vs. Champion Matches Set For Australia WWE PLE

It was then that The Undertaker surprised Stephanie McMahon with the news that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year. Stephanie now joins her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and her late grandfather, Vincent J. McMahon, in the group, which is often touted to be the most prestigious honor in the history of professional wrestling.

After Undertaker made the surprise appearance at the WWE PLE, riding a motorcycle down to the ring, the casual interaction with Stephanie in the front row further produced the shock value of Stephanie’s WWE Hall of Fame induction news. Stephanie was visibly emotional on the announcement, and she further jokingly told WWE President Nick Khan, “You guys are in trouble,” upon hugging him.

“I Said I Was Infatuated With Her,” WWE Legend About Having Crush On Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon solidified her WWE Hall of Fame spot over the years

Entering the WWE as the former owner of the company, Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, has had several roles with WWE that date back to when she modeled for the company in merchandise catalogues in her childhood days. En route to becoming a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, she has solidified her career legacy, being on-screen talent, an in-ring performer, a creative team member, and a corporate lady for the WWE in the form of the WWE Chief Brand Officer, chairwoman, & co-CEO over the decades.

Stephanie has not worked for WWE as an official since 2023, upon leaving her role as co-CEO of WWE following Vince McMahon’s return to the fold to negotiate WWE’s merger with Endeavor to create TKO. As she awaits the official WWE Hall of Fame induction, she’s currently hosting “What’s Your Story?” podcast on ESPN+ in partnership with WWE and Fanatics.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the WWE Chief Content Officer and Stephanie McMahon’s husband, headlined the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year as a solo performer after having previously been inducted as a member of D-Generation X.