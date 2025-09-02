Given her appearances on WWE products throughout 2025, fans would agree that Stephanie McMahon has aged like a fine wine. Belonging to the non-PG era of the WWE, she battled from the very first day, upping the status of the female professional wrestlers, and found success in it. For a brief occasion, WWE also appointed her as the CEO in place of Vince McMahon before she headed to a permanent hiatus.

Coming back from it, the WWE Universe did learn how much they’ve missed seeing Stephanie McMahon on television. D-Von Dudley must have been among those fans who previously admitted to having a crush on the Billion Dollar Princess. Recently, he also cleared up the misunderstandings that people had about his relationship with the former WWE head honcho.

While speaking to Duke Loves Rasslin, D-Von Dudley received the question of whether he was trying to flirt with Stephanie McMahon by mentioning that she was a beautiful woman, which many people made a big deal about. Dudley accepted that the wording that came out of his mouth was wrong, leading people to misunderstand their relationship.

D-Von Dudley admittedly used wrong words to describe Stephanie McMahon

Dudley said that he always admired her, but he accidentally said that he was infatuated with Stephanie McMahon, and that those two words mean very different things. Witnessing so many eras in the WWE over the years, Dudley only wanted to express his respect for how smart and experienced she was in this business, but then again, the wording was wrong.

“Instead of saying I admired, I said I was infatuated with her. And of course, infatuation and admire are two different meanings, two different definitions,” the legendary tag team performer offered clarification on Stephanie McMahon.

“But again, it was one of those things where I was talking and not really paying attention to what I was saying. And I used the word infatuated. Uh, but I was only trying to say that, you know, I admired her a lot for what she had been through coming up. Look, she grew up in this business.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

After staying away from WWE’s on-screen responsibilities for almost a couple of years, Stephanie McMahon returned in 2025 to be involved in different roles for the company. Although she’s not been assigned to any official role in the company, she’s made sporadic appearances on TV and hosts podcasts for the company.