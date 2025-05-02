Just a few days ago, Leah Van Dale, better known to WWE fans as Carmella announced the further expansion of her family. Alongside her husband, also a WWE commentator, Corey Graves, the former WWE Superstar made the announcement of her second pregnancy. The couple shared the news on Instagram, revealing that they are expecting the latest addition in family, this fall.

Previously, Carmella went through struggles before finally becoming a mother in 2023, and she’s always been vocal about her personal experiences with pregnancy loss. Therefore, she’s happy to be forming a supportive community for women facing similar challenges in life.

Carmella taking the initiative to influence mothers dealing with pregnancy obstacles

Speaking on Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, Carmella revealed the inspiration behind her new project, Snatch, a platform that addresses a critical gap in women’s health discussions. Per her comments, the response to this initiative has been overwhelming, with women learning from how the WWE star’s experience with vulnerability has helped them through their struggles.

“When I had my miscarriages, I feel like I kind of was alone in that and I wanted to share my experience. And through that, I realized how much we needed to talk about these things as women. And so, that’s why I created Snatch,” Carmella explained.

“Snatch is a platform for women um to kind of be educated and discuss all things related to fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, motherhood.”

Carmella further reflected on how this venture represents a significant shift in how she uses her public platform. Plus, being a public figure, she does feel a particular pride in building a genuine community focused on real-life experiences. As such, she’s practically meeting so many new people to share their experience and it’s great to know that she’s making a change, after all.

Carmella previously gave birth to her first child with Graves in 2023. From that delivery, she dealt with a range of issues before and the aftermath that eventually prohibited her from coming back to the squared circle. That included picking up a birth injury known as foot drop, which kept the former Smackdown women’s champion for an extended period.

Then, earlier this year, WWE informed Carmella that they would not be renewing her contract, and thereby, she became a free agent in February. As revealed in follow-up interviews since then, she’s grateful to WWE for the opportunities and the payouts for the pregnancy for that period, but she also expressed her disappointment over how she was fully unutilized during the timeframe.