As informed last week on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan is stepping away from the WWE, for the time being and it’s not being covered with any storyline reasons. Rather, her absence related to Hollywood movie filming has been addressed on live TV and we now know how long she’s expected to be off television. As such, this time-off won’t hamper her ongoing tag team title reign with Raquel Rodriguez.

After requesting time off on WWE Raw to film a major movie project, it’s now been confirmed that Liv Morgan will be starring in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a dark crime thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Takeshi Miike. According to Deadline, the WWE Superstar will appear alongside Lily James and Shun Oguri in the film, which commences production in Japan, next week.

An update regarding Liv Morgan’s absence from WWE Raw programming has now been provided through PWInsider as the outlet reports that she is expected to be off the television for at least several weeks.

Bryan Alvarez further spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio, suggesting, “Liv Morgan has gotten a role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is going to be, allegedly, beginning production in Tokyo next month, although the impression I got was that she’s out of here, and that’s why they shot the angle on Monday. I think she’s heading over this week, and she’s gonna be one of the stars in the film.”

Liv Morgan already declared a hiatus from WWE Raw for Hollywood-related reasons

The segment that Alvarez referred to in his conversation took place on the April 29 episode of WWE Raw, where Liv Morgan asked SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for some time off for her big Hollywood project. Acting as the official on the spot, filling in for Adam Pearce, Aldis granted the request on-screen, while Dominik Mysterio was denied a similar leave.

“I’m Gonna Beat That Backstabbing, Throat-Cutting Liar,” Warning Issued For WWE Backlash 2025

Let's see what kind of CHAMPION "Dirty" Dom is gonna be!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOnU1UJyoH — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025

That being said, this film marks Liv Morgan’s first major film role and thereby a career-defining moment in her career outside the squared circle if the current speculation reactions are anything to go by. She currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez but the upcoming absence from WWE Raw won’t hamper the reign as she’s expected to resume upon comeback from the movie shoot.

In a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Raw on the April 2021 episode that went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, making the duo a record four-time tag champs.