Giulia has started a new era on WWE NXT alongside Oba Femi during the New Year’s Evil episode, this week as the duo clinched the top two titles of the third brand. The two started their title reigns simultaneously, rising to the top of the WWE in a short course. However, their journeys weren’t smooth given how they came from a different region and had to cope with the USA.

As for Giulia, the internationally acclaimed wrestler made a name for herself while performing in Japan for a long time before getting the call from the WWE. The main concern before moving to the United States was the language barrier. But she’s not the first superstar on WWE’s roster from the eastern region and henceforth, there is enough support for her.

WWE Raw Netflix: Rhea Ripley Wins World Title; Celebrates With The Undertaker On January 6 Episode

Giulia receiving help from IYO SKY and Kairi Sane

The newly become WWE NXT Women’s Champion recently sat down with NEITRO V. When asked if she’s had any interactions with fellow countrywomen, IYO SKY or Kairi Sane since joining the company, Giulia revealed that the two main roster stars are taking enough care of her. Revealing that they’ve caught up over food, she also stated how help came along the way from the former champions in WWE.

“We talked about a lot of the stylistic changes to what I and they did in NXT. We also talked about the training content. I have most of my matches now at the Performance Center,” Giulia continued.

“But they said, we moved to another location and had a match. I answered I’m taking English classes there now. It was fun to hear about the differences in struggles she and I faced during our NXT days.”

In the opening match of the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode, Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez (c) to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Following up a knee-strike, she hit a Northern Lights Bomb to Perez for the pinfall victory over the former NXT Women’s Champion to secure her first main roster title win.

Giulia made her presence felt in the WWE at NXT No Mercy, where she confronted Roxanne Perez. She unsuccessfully challenged Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT on The CW Network premiere on October 1st. Then at NXT Deadline, she won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match to earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil episode.