A wild ride is waiting for WWE NXT as indicated on the very first episode that went down last night on The CW Network in the form of the gimmicked New Year’s Evil 2025 episode. Taking place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, both the top titles changed hands on the show, essentially ushering in a new era for WWE’s third brand, moving forward.

In the opening match of the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode, Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez (c) to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Perez hit a suicide dive to Giulia on the outside of the ring and hit the top rope for another move. Giulia met her there and hit a superplex, but Perez was able to survive.

WWE NXT: New Contender And Cup Winner Crowned At New Year’s Evil 2025

Perez got Giulia back to the mat and got her locked in the cross face. Giulia got to the ropes to break the hold but the champion countered soon with a Pop Rox. Giulia also countered and went outside the ring. Giulia took down Perez on the outside with a big suplex which led to Cora Jade appearing by the ringside and got Perez back in the ring, but Giulia got to beat the referee’s count of 10.

Perez hit a Pop Rox, but Giulia kicked out of it as the referee ejected Jade from the ringside. Perez got her opponent into an arm bar but Giulia got out of it and was finally able to hit a knee followed by the Northern Lights Bomb to Perez for the victory over the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT: Oba Femi Wins NXT Title At New Year’s Evil 2025 Episode

Giulia earned a title match opportunity at WWE NXT Deadline

In the main event of WWE NXT Deadline 2024 back in December, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

Giulia kicked off the New Year by defeating Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s title, and this ended Perez’s 274-day reign with the title after defeating Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand and Deliver, last April.

Also at New Year’s Evil, Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams (c) and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat Match to win the WWE NXT Championship. The two new champions also celebrated together on the ramp to start off their title reigns.