The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix was the longest one in the history from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. In one of the main events of the night, the long-standing rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan culminated and it eventually received a shout-out by none other than The Undertaker.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) to win the Women’s World Championship on the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode. Once this match was advertised as a Last Woman Standing Match but then it was reverted back to a traditional singles bout that saw Ripley seeking her much-anticipated vengeance on Morgan.

After a break in the match on WWE Raw, Ripley was able to hit a Rip-tide on Morgan for a nearfall. Ripley couldn’t believe that Morgan kicked out of her finisher. Dom slid a chair into the ring as the referee yelled at him while Rodriguez interfered. Ripley knocked Rodriguez off the apron but the distraction allowed Morgan to hit an Oblivion onto the chair for a nearfall.

An overconfident Morgan then followed with three amigos and a frog splash into Ripley for another two-count. Morgan went for another Oblivion, but this time Ripley just caught her in mid-air and slammed her into the mat after staring her into the eyes. Ripley then hit consecutive Rip-tides for the pinfall win on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: The Undertaker celebrated with Rhea Ripley

Following the match, Rhea Ripley was having a post-match celebration on the newly decorated ramp of WWE Raw when the bell tolled and the arena went dark. Out came The Undertaker under The American Badass gimmick. After ‘Taker circled the ring, the two posed at the end of the ramp by raising their hands in the air.

Following her monumental win on WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley also got revenge on former storyline boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member tried to share a hug with Ripley who went for a ruse of acceptance and kicked him with a low blow. Last year, Dom’s betrayal allowed Morgan to retain against Ripley at Summerslam.

After winning the title at WrestleMania 39, Ripley held the gold for over a year and retained the title over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. She then had to relinquish the belt due to a shoulder injury a week later on WWE Raw. Lynch won the vacant title but then dropped it to Morgan at Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.