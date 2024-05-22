Giulia’s arrival in the WWE at NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event took the wrestling world by storm as the top free agent in the market finally took a major step forward in her career. She then was seen in action in the debut show for the Marigold promotion which was supposed to be the last indie appearance for the time being before making NXT debut but it appears she has suffered an injury.

The wrestling promotion Marigold started its journey with a show titled “Marigold Fields Forever” at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on May 20 where Giulia and Utami Hayashishita squared off against Sareee and Bozilla in a tag team bout to come up short. Following the match, Marigold’s official Twitter account announced that Giulia suffered a wrist injury,

“Giulia’s right wrist was injured in yesterday’s inaugural match. Today, her doctor examined her and diagnosed her with a fracture. Unfortunately, she will miss the Hana Kimura show on the 23rd, and upcoming shows for the time being. We apologize and thank you for understanding.”

Giulia expected to get healed by WWE NXT Heatwave PLE

In an update to the injury, Ringside News informed us that that the recovery period for athletes with a fractured wrist typically ranges from 3 to 9 weeks, but it could also take 3 or more months depending on the severity of the injury. Therefore, it is very unlikely Giulia will be able to recover in time for NXT Heatwave.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan further reached out to NXT and WWE sources and noted that WWE remains hopeful that Giulia will be healed in time for NXT Heatwave. The company is still targeting an NXT Women’s Title match between her and Roxanne Perez for NXT Heatwave on July 7th despite the injury.

However, these plans are not confirmed and could change as Giulia’s Marigold obligations are still there and the participation will further depend on her recovery progress. Brennan also affirmed that she will remain available for the Japanese promotion even after starting with NXT. She is booked for Marigold’s Summer Destiny event on July 13th where the card suggests that she will face Sareee in a singles contest.