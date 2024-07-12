John Cena is a global star power and not just someone having an identity from the world of professional wrestling. His craft and dedication to the sport make him an icon of this generation who is recognized by fans all over the world. So, it didn’t appear to be a surprise that he was invited to the world’s biggest wedding that’s ongoing in India over the past few days.

On the occasion of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant scheduled for today at the Jio convention center in Mumbai, John Cena was spotted at the location. Arriving at the location in his signature t-shirt and jorts, the WWE Superstar was soon spotted wearing Indian attire, dressed ready for the occasion.

Anant Ambani is the son of Mukhesh Ambani, a business tycoon who is helmed as the richest man in Asia. Mukesh and his daughter Isha Ambani were spotted greeting the WWE Superstar. For the paparazzi, John Cena was also seen posing with his iconic “You can’t see me gesture.” Other Hollywood guests for the wedding include Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and many more.

John Cena Promises To See WWE Universe Very Soon For His Retirement

John Cena’s retirement tour to produce tons of money for the WWE

For the second consecutive year, John Cena was out at the Money in the Bank premium live event to send the fans into a frenzy. Last weekend in Toronto, Canada the GOAT came out at the PLE to announce his retirement from the WWE but it will only come after a retirement tour, culminating in one big match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In an emotional promo session, John Cena expressed his gratitude to the WWE fans for their support over the years. He announced that 2025 would be his final year in the ring. While Wrestlemania will be his final outing at the show of shows, his official retirement date is yet to be scheduled for December of next year.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff talked about John Cena’s impending retirement tour and predicted this one to be a money-making festival for WWE,

“It’s going to be printing money, especially you’re announcing it a year in advance. You’ve got all these events between now and then. And everyone of them is going to be special and everyone of them is going to have special merchandise, I’m sure. It’s just going to be a money-making festival over at TKO and WWE.”