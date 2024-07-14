The long speculations over Natalya Neidhart and her WWE departure are finally said to be over as the Superstar is reportedly staying with the company. After many believed that June marked the last of the Canadian talent on WWE television, her status with the company took a u-turn as she finally re-signed a new deal with the now TKO-owned promotion.

According to the reports of PWInsider, Natalya Neidhart has locked in a new multi-year deal with WWE. While no further details regarding her new contract were disclosed in the report, it was confirmed that she is staying with the brand where she has already spent more than fifteen years,

“For those asking about Natalya, we are told she has locked in her new deal with the company.”

Reports previously noted that Natalya Neidhart was at a crossroads when it came to her contract negotiations. She was ultimately weighing her options as her previous deal ended by the end of June. After all the WWE references were erased on social media, there was no saying on what she could do, next in regards to her future in professional wrestling.

Natalya Neidhart expected to have concluded her WWE career in the recent past

As the final negotiation between her and WWE continued, it was further reported that Natalya Neidhart was expected to get considerable offers outside of the WWE should she decide not to re-sign. If that was the case then it would indeed be a significant loss for the NXT locker room where she has been acting as a mentor to the emerging talents.

Being a pillar figure of the WWE women’s locker room, Natalya Neidhart’s departure from the scene was supposed to create a big void in the scene as she barely used to be a talent only but held multiple roles. Apart from winning several championships in the company, she is also a multiple Guinness World-record holder after spending so many years with the company.

After teasing the WWE departure on social media, Natalya Neidhart eventually decided to stay with the company which appeared to be a ruse to her global fanbase. While some may be disappointed that she won’t be going to AEW or other company to explore different capacities, it will be interesting to see is WWE finds any different way to use the veteran on their TV programming.