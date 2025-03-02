WWE NXT women’s roster is currently being touted to be the very best that the pro-wrestling circuit has to offer and Giulia is sitting at the very top of it. Entering the WWE fray just a few months ago, it took her only a few matches to pull off a top championship match win in the beginning of 2025 as she’s keen on making an impact.

On the latest edition of his Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator Booker T showered Giulia with a lot of praise, saying that she’s a pure natural athlete when it comes to in-ring work. After experiencing success in New Japan and STARDOM, Booker believes that her latest achievements in WWE didn’t occur “by slipping on a banana peel or by osmosis or anything like that” but rather through putting up hard work.

Booker also emphasized how Giulia has been focusing on improving her in-ring craft when it comes to in-ring skills so that it is suitable for the United States audience. Additionally, there’s an obstacle for her in the form of the English language barrier. But her overall presentation and techniques never seemed to be raising any problems on TV.

“It’s just by hard work and how much you really put in your craft. Being able to come here, and the English [language] barrier doesn’t affect her at all inside the squared circle, that just tells me she’s a pure natural as far as going out there and performing inside the squared circle.” Booker T continued praising Giulia.

“She’s so good at what she does. The first match she had with Roxanne Perez, I thought, ‘Man, this girl is really, really good.’” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Giulia already featured in high-profile matches on WWE NXT

Touted as the ‘The Beautiful Madness’, Giulia went through a meteoric rise to the top of the women’s division in NXT, recently winning the NXT Women’s Championship despite only being in the brand for less than four months. Heading into the title bout, she has been involved in several highly praised matches against stars like Kelani Jordan and the woman that she took the NXT Women’s Championship from, Roxanne Perez.

It was on the night of the NXT Vengeance Day that Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez, the former champion to win the NXT Women’s Championship via a clean pin. En route to this bout, she also clinched the win at the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and went down at NXT Deadline 2024 PLE to become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil by overcoming Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Wren Sinclair.