The Last Ride for Goldberg officially began on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which went down from the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the show airing on Netflix to confront the reigning world champion and get himself booked for the next world title match.

Gunther came out on WWE Raw and celebrated becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, a week ago. Gunther said Jey Uso was better than him for just one night, at WrestleMania 41, and he’s now back to being untouchable. Gunther wasn’t much bothered about rumors, as fans chanted for Goldberg. The Ring General then shifted his attention to Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, and wanted to make his task easy by calling him out.

WWE Raw: Goldberg confronted Gunther on June 16 episode

However, it was Goldberg who made his return to WWE Raw to confront Gunther, who insulted him and his family in Atlanta last year. The Myth was interested in ending this feud in Atlanta on July 12th at Saturday Night’s Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship, a match that has since been confirmed on WWE’s social media outlets.

GOLDBERG vs. GUNTHER

World Heavyweight Championship

Saturday Night's Main Event JULY 12

📍 ATLANTA

🎟️ https://t.co/lJG6zeQnfS pic.twitter.com/ZlrYv9dvCe — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2025

Before going face-to-face with Goldberg on WWE Raw, GUNTHER initially called him at Bad Blood in Atlanta back in October of last year, while the WWE Hall of Famer was seated at the ringside with his family. After that confrontation, Goldberg revealed on “SEC Nation” during college football season that he was gearing up for a retirement match in 2025.

Since then, fans assumed that he would challenge The Ring General upon his comeback. Rumors for the match started to pick up after it was revealed that Saturday Night’s Main Event would take place in Goldberg’s home turf of Atlanta, following AEW’s All In Texas event earlier that day.

On the June 9 episode, from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the main event saw Gunther defeating Jey Uso (c) to win back the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. Follow-up reports claimed that WWE CCO Triple H wanted the title change to happen as he wanted to Goldberg vs. Gunther for the world title at SNME, next month.