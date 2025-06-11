This week’s WWE Raw was a stacked edition with a rare world heavyweight championship match serving as the headliner. Gunther came out of this match as the new champion, and he’s well aware of having a chip on his shoulder when the gold is around his waist. He’s also admittedly not much bothered about possibly facing Goldberg for the top title.

On the June 9 episode of WWE Raw from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the main event saw Gunther defeating Jey Uso (c) to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Submitting Uso with the Sleeper hold, The Ring General emerged victorious in the rematch from Wrestlemania 41, and he claimed to be the most dominant star power.

WWE Raw: Gunther not bothered about Goldberg after title win

Speaking on the WWE Raw recap show with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Gunther said he wasn’t surprised by the match result, unlike most of the fans who were rooting for Uso. He criticized those who thought Rollins would cash in his MITB contract or that Goldberg would return to target him,

“You said caught everybody by surprise, I don’t know what’s surprising about this. I guess going in, it got perceived as a little like of a nothing match, just a Mania rematch, and everybody was speculating like Seth Rollins is gonna do something with his briefcase, Goldberg is gonna show up to finally kick my a**.”

Giving a reality check, Gunther reminded the people that when he was the World Heavyweight Champion the first time, all the big names stayed away from him, for a very good reason, and that’s because he’d been the most dominant guy in the locker room since arriving on WWE Raw. As such, he clearly noted that Goldberg wasn’t able to intimidate him.

Goldberg and Gunther had a confrontation at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event after the former took verbal jabs at the latter. Before their confrontation could escalate, Sami Zayn attacked Gunther from behind. Now that Goldberg announced his retirement match to take place, this year, Gunther is a favorite opponent to face him in the future. That being said, people do anticipate his return on WWE Raw, at some point.