Ever since his sudden show-up on a WWE programming during the Bad Blood premium live event, Goldberg has been speculated to return to have one last stint that’s been on his bucket list over the past few years. Vince McMahon’s regime didn’t allow him that spotlight, but with Triple H gaining backstage control, the former WCW franchise got the confirmation of wrapping his WWE career in the wrestling promotion.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg opened up on the potential matches that could be in-store for him during his retirement stint and he seemed particular on facing a top WWE Superstar and that’s John Cena. It was mentioned that the 16-time world champion never had the chance to lock horns with him but the statistics should change.

Plus, Goldberg has always been keen on facing Roman Reigns in a rematch, and that match is also seemingly on his wishlist, putting WWE in the decider’s position to sanction these two potential money matches.

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There’s a lot of people that I would have loved to have faced back in the day. The fact is, you look at what does that do for the business now?” Goldberg questioned.

“A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people obviously don’t know me because they speak negatively of me, and I think I was an innovator of sorts. There’s a plethora. I’d love to have a rematch with Roman.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Goldberg still waiting to get medically cleared for WWE return

Goldberg previously mentioned his plan to undergo stem cell treatment back in December as his shoulder was the biggest issue holding him back from going back to the ring. During the conversation, it was noted that he was still waiting on the full benefits of the procedure, that is to get medically cleared before he can be involved in some serious training sessions.

Goldberg was one of the names who made a surprise return to WWE television during Bad Blood. Being in attendance at the show, GUNTHER insulted him by calling him a “one-trick pony” to instigate a fight. The WWE Hall of Famer isn’t backing down from that fight, as well he’s willing to pass the torch to the new generation.