Working in the WWE as an interviewer and multiple show-host, Kayla Braxton emerged to be one of the most popular on-screen figures of this decade. She was the perfect fit to take things over after another popular figure Renee Young left her job in the summer of 2020. But ten following the footsteps of her predecessor, she also opted to leave the WWE to explore outside projects.

Showing incredible work ethics, Kayla Braxton continued working on WWE programming throughout the pandemic era which led her into a storyline with Paul Heyman that people liked immensely. The two not only had worked on the Bloodline storyline but also collaborated over the Talking Smack show and more.

This interesting relationship with Paul Heyman majorly contributed to Kayla Braxton’s overall popularity in WWE and beyond. But speaking during an interview with Denise Salcedo, the former WWE on-screen persona revealed that she initially didn’t like the partnership despite the fact that she got the chance to work with the legendary wrestling figure.

Kayla Braxton admits achieving success in the WWE per Paul Heyman’s advice

Talking about her love for horror movies, why she left WWE, and more, Kayla Braxton her thoughts on working with Paul Heyman, which became a key part of her tenure in WWE. At first, she admittedly didn’t want him to join her on Talking Smack as she was taking tons of TV time from her. Later, they naturally got along during the pandemic, especially when WWE used the Thunderdome.

“So, we had the panel show. I didn’t really know Paul, hadn’t worked with Paul that much at the time. I just knew that this really big, loud man was on my kickoff show all of a sudden, taking up all my airtime,” Kayla Braxton mentioned saying she wouldn’t have reach her full potential in WWE without Heyman’s help.

“I was getting really frustrated with him, but then the more I got to work with him…man, I would not have become the broadcaster I had become if it weren’t for Paul Heyman.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

The initially loud and overboard character of Heyman eventually went on to guide Kayla Braxton on her way to become more famous and a trustworthy figure on WWE television. Interestingly, their professional bond grew so well that WWE only used her to interview The Bloodline members during the faction’s peak time under the leadership of Roman Reigns which also essentially kept the Heyman storyline ongoing with her.

Kayla Braxton joined the WWE in 2016 starting with the NXT brand, and ended her time with the company after the June 28th, 2024 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that went down from the historic Madison Square Garden. As such, she received a grand farewell on WWE’s part as the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt tribute in front of the audience before she wrapped up her remarkable eight-year tenure with the pro-wrestling brand.