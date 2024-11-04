Goldberg was opted out of the annual Crown Jewel WWE premium live event from Saudi Arabia, this past weekend. But he dropped a bombshell news regarding his career coming to an end, next year. Going by the announcement this final match of his pro-wrestling career should happen within the WWE but there’s no affirmation available on the company that will schedule that match.

Per the announcement made on ESPN’s SEC Network, the former WCW franchise player will be competing in his retirement match in 2025. Given Goldberg’s appearance at the Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta last month where he was involved in an altercation with Gunther, it’s presumable that this last match should happen against the Ring General.

“I think we know who the subject, or the victim probably, the frontrunner right now, we know who it is,” Goldberg stated in the conversation with NBC regarding his retirement match. “But in 2025, Goldberg makes his return in a retirement match. I got a couple of months to get ready. No date, no time.”

Goldberg vs Gunther could be planned for Wrestlemania 41

In an update to the unconfirmed match, The Wrestling Observer discussed the same in their latest report and affirmed that this match between Goldberg and Gunther is set to happen. They confirmed that this match is definitely happening but we shouldn’t expect this to happen, immediately as the former WCW franchise player needs his time to prepare for the bout.

When the confrontation was initially set up for Bad Blood, the Observer noted that they were informed about the bout being set up for WrestleMania 41. However, given the amount of time between now and the biggest WWE PLE of the year, the finalization regarding the exact timing for the match is yet to be made.

Goldberg has remained out of action since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after his appearance at Bad Blood, Triple H left the door open for his possible return to the company. As such, the former champion’s pledge to have one final match in the WWE would essentially be fulfilled.