Just a few hours after failing to win the Crown Jewel Championship, Gunther will receive a new challenger for his title on WWE Raw. Set to emanate from Saudi Arabia for the very first time, WWE’s flagship show will present a packed edition with the headliner match being confirmed in the form of this multi-person match to find Gunther’s next opponent.

During the Crown Jewel 2024 WWE premium live event, this new match was confirmed for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw. In this fatal-4-way, a new number-one contender to Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship will be determined. The four superstars scheduled for the match are Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus.

While the official news of this match on WWE Raw came during Crown Jewel which took place, last night at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match update was originally given through an earlier report by WrestleVotes. WWE’s weekly episodic television show will emanate from the same venue, this week.

Seth Rollins is coming off a huge win over Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel and he’d be looking forward to going back to the world title picture. However, Reed has been vocal about not being done with Rollins following the loss at the PLE and hence he could make his presence felt on WWE Raw during the fatal-4-way.

Continuing their summer beef, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will again be up against each other, this time in a multi-person match. Just a few days ago, Dom defeated Priest in the main event of WWE Raw after distractions came from Liv Morgan and Judgment Day. As for Sheamus, he’s also having momentums by his side, coming off a big win over Ludwig Kaiser on last week’s episode. He had also won his feud with Pete Dunne, previously.

WWE Raw November 3 match card

In the main event of the Crown Jewel 2024, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from Smackdown defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from Raw to win the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship as well as a ring, a memorandum for the win. Gunther is likely to defend his world title at the next WWE PLE, Survivor Series against the winner of the fatal-4-way on WWE Raw that’s coming with the following match card.

– Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

– Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest in a fatal-4-way number one contenders match for the World Heavyweight title