Goldberg was heavily rumored to make his presence felt on the Crown Jewel 2024 WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia. These kinds of shows call for special appearances from legendary pro-wrestling names due to their large-scale grandeurs related to Wrestlemania PLEs. Hence, his sudden return to Bad Blood, last month was supposed to be set up for the Saudi show.

Confronting Gunther at the October PLE, Goldberg was likely appearing on Crown Jewel 2024 to have some sort of confrontation with The Ring General. However, if reports are to be believed then chances are very low that any such happening is reserved for tonight. This comes after PWInsider previously confirmed the absence of the WWE Hall of Famer on this special night.

The source noted that Goldberg is not scheduled to be at Crown Jewel 2024 WWE PLE. According to their sources, whatever plans WWE has for the veteran, will not be advanced at this event, since he will not be present in the first place. WrestleVotes also noted that there are plans for Goldberg in the future, but further details regarding his involvement were not provided.

Will CM Punk Attend WWE Survivor Series 2024 Premium Live Event?

Therefore, things remain uncertain about the WWE Hall of Famer’s return to WWE television. Meanwhile, Gunther was found speaking on La Previa de WWE: Crown Jewel 2024, and he revisited his recent encounter with Goldberg. He explained that he recently met the former WCW franchise backstage but decided not to tease him.

But if Goldberg is willing to lace up his boots then Gunther will be more than happy to teach him a lesson in a match. Here’s what the reigning WWE world champion has stated during the Crown Jewel 2024 pre-show regarding a potential showdown with The Myth,

“I was like, why not break some balls a little bit? He doesn’t seem able to take things lightly. I tried to lighten up the mood a little bit… If push comes to shove and he thinks he wants to get back into the business and wrestle again, then, I’m happy to teach him a lesson.”

The Rock Possibly Not Wrestling At WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event, tonight at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE is coming with seven confirmed matches on the card as given below with live streaming on WWE Network/Peacock set from 1 PM EST,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)