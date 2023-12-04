AEW’s Harley Cameron Celebrates Magazine Cover In Barbie Styled Outfit

Harley Cameron is a bombshell and she knows it, very well. The diva-licious aspect of hers is often celebrated by her fanbase and that’s the reason why she was pretty open about WWE missing the boat with her by not signing her into a contract. Now, she is making a splash in All Elite Wrestling which also allows her to enjoy outside stints where she can flaunt her hot quotient.

For those who don’t know, Harley Cameron recently made it to the cover of the new Fitness Gurls magazine which is a major accomplishment for a professional wrestler. Previously, WWE star Chelsea Green made it to this cover and touted the achievement, big time.

Now, Harley Cameron took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself wearing pink lingerie. The outfit was inspired by Barbie as it had pink sheds all over it. She celebrated making it on the cover of the magazine by quoting the following,

”Uh Oh, I forgot to Chuck Another 🍤 On The Barbie!

@FitnessGurls magazine out now! harleycameron #fitnessgurls #fitness”

Harley Cameron revealed how WWE lost interest in her

Before making it to the AEW, Harley Cameron was originally slated to join the WWE as she’s very good friends with stars like Scarlett. Apart from wrestling, she also remained focused on her music projects at the time. Previously while talking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, the Australian native admitted that she has solid friendships with current WWE Superstars Shotzi and Scarlett from whom she learnt more about the wrestling business.

As Harley Cameron gained more control over her in-ring skills, she caught the eye of WWE. Her original plan was to sign with WWE but the chances were vanquished due to some unfortunate circumstances,

“I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process. But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat.”

Harley Cameron was first offered an opportunity to appear on AEW Dark in a match against Willow Nightingale in July 2022. After that, she was invited back to AEW in December. Shortly, she was moved into a full-time status with All Elite Wrestling as she was introduced as a member of QTV alongside QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo.