Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 4, 2023 at 2:03 PM

Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

One of the most popular host figures in today’s WWE programming happened to McKenzie Mitchell who is no longer with the company. A couple of days ago, the released star herself took to social media to inform that she was released by the company in a move that literally shocked the WWE fans given how much she used to be a popular face.

“Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for WWE NXT (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens,” McKenzie Mitchell wrote in a heartfelt post.

It has since been noted in several reports that WWE has started the first round of talent releases after completing its merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings back in September and that has essentially caused a series of cuts from the new company. McKenzie Mitchell just happens to be one of the dozens of employees who were released in the divisions that were considered redundant after the merger.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Several WWE employees were cut alongside McKenzie Mitchell

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics took to social media to inform that several corporate employees of the WWE were quietly released shortly after the likes of Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and more were let go. McKenzie Mitchell is the latest name to be added to the list who has since shared a link to her “Headline” jewelry collection as a backup career.

As shared via the Instagram account of McKenzie Mitchell, she and her NXT colleague Vic Joseph tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in the fall of 2022. The couple announced their engagement a year later and they decided to fly to Europe for their special wedding day. The couple also shared unique monochromic photos from their wedding ceremony.

McKenzie Mitchell joined WWE back in 2019 after working with IMPACT Wrestling for three years. Despite her departure from the WWE, her husband still happens to be the NXT lead play-by-play man who took to social media to offer support for his wife,

“My favorite tag team partner! All the love and support that has rolled in for you has been amazing to see and read. Love you.”

Tagged:

McKenzie Mitchell

Vic Joseph

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

Related Article
Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023
Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

Dec 4, 2023, 2:03 PM

WWE NXT: McKenzie Mitchell And Vic Joseph Tie The Knot In Italy
WWE NXT: McKenzie Mitchell And Vic Joseph Tie The Knot In Italy

Oct 4, 2022, 1:43 PM

WWE NXT: Mandy Rose Hinted At Adding 4th Member To Toxic Attraction
WWE NXT: Mandy Rose Hinted At Adding 4th Member To Toxic Attraction

Mar 1, 2022, 2:12 PM

WWE NXT Host McKenzie Mitchell Moved To Raw; Potential New Face?
WWE NXT Host McKenzie Mitchell Moved To Raw; Potential New Face?

Nov 17, 2021, 1:38 PM

WWE NXT Pair McKenzie Mitchell And Vic Joseph Engaged To Be Married
WWE NXT Pair McKenzie Mitchell And Vic Joseph Engaged To Be Married

Nov 7, 2021, 1:18 PM

McKenzie Mitchell Shares Her Sweet N Sour Photos From WWE NXT 2.0
McKenzie Mitchell Shares Her Sweet N Sour Photos From WWE NXT 2.0

Oct 4, 2021, 5:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy