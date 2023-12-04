Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

One of the most popular host figures in today’s WWE programming happened to McKenzie Mitchell who is no longer with the company. A couple of days ago, the released star herself took to social media to inform that she was released by the company in a move that literally shocked the WWE fans given how much she used to be a popular face.

“Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for WWE NXT (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens,” McKenzie Mitchell wrote in a heartfelt post.

It has since been noted in several reports that WWE has started the first round of talent releases after completing its merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings back in September and that has essentially caused a series of cuts from the new company. McKenzie Mitchell just happens to be one of the dozens of employees who were released in the divisions that were considered redundant after the merger.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Several WWE employees were cut alongside McKenzie Mitchell

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics took to social media to inform that several corporate employees of the WWE were quietly released shortly after the likes of Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and more were let go. McKenzie Mitchell is the latest name to be added to the list who has since shared a link to her “Headline” jewelry collection as a backup career.

My favorite tag team partner! All the love and support that has rolled in for you has been amazing to see and read. Love you 😍 https://t.co/xfLpDhc6mI — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) December 1, 2023

As shared via the Instagram account of McKenzie Mitchell, she and her NXT colleague Vic Joseph tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in the fall of 2022. The couple announced their engagement a year later and they decided to fly to Europe for their special wedding day. The couple also shared unique monochromic photos from their wedding ceremony.

McKenzie Mitchell joined WWE back in 2019 after working with IMPACT Wrestling for three years. Despite her departure from the WWE, her husband still happens to be the NXT lead play-by-play man who took to social media to offer support for his wife,

“My favorite tag team partner! All the love and support that has rolled in for you has been amazing to see and read. Love you.”