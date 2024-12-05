Harley Cameron isn’t the best wrestling talent that we could find on the All Elite Wrestling roster but she surely brings the entertainment aspect to the scene. Fans couldn’t help admitting the fact how much she carries the ability to make them stuck to TV in each of her segments on television over Dynamite or Collision. A lot of credit for the improvement goes to her mentor, Saraya.

During a new interview with Justin Dhillon on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Harley Cameron reflected on her overall time in AEW. Initially starting at the scene with QTV, she admittedly has flourished after getting paired up with Saraya. It was this creative idea that has helped her grow and she also got the feeling of what it’s like to be side-by-side with a woman she once considered an inspiration.

It was also revealed during the conversation that the basic idea wasn’t to build Saraya and Harley Cameron up as a permanent ally on TV. However, they continued to stick together after Ruby Soho left the faction. Due to their chemistry, the partnership progressed on AEW programming and it has since been retained.

“We just had fantastic chemistry together, and everyone seemed to like it, and it just stuck. It’s just very, very cool now because. I just love Saraya so much, and she’s so wonderful,” continued Harley Cameron.

“I’m learning so much working with her, you know? She’s just one of the greats. I pinch myself that I’m literally by her side because I just used to watch her and be inspired. I’m like, ‘Holy shit, I’m next to you.’ It’s very cool.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

As noted above, Harley Cameron has been paired with Saraya ever since the dissolution of The Outcasts, with Toni Storm elevating herself with the “Timeless” gimmick and Ruby Soho starting a new journey as a mother. The pairing has grown from an on-screen demand as someone was needed to fight the current heel Saraya’s battles and digest some beatdowns.

This aspect of Harley Cameron’s character and the fact that people love her comedic gestures on AEW TV could organically transform her into a babyface in the future. For the time being, she’s happy to stay by Saraya’s side as a full-fledged entertainer.