Harley Cameron entered All Elite Wrestling with the will to become a professional wrestler, and she’s achieved her dreams to a significant extent. Slowly but steadily, she elevated her status to a level where the company dared to book her in a singles match at a stadium PPV against a top name like Mercedes Mone in early 2025.

In real life, Harley Cameron is not that keen on exploring the dating scene, however. The AEW wrestler recently appeared on the Lightweights podcast and opened up about her relationship status following the breakup with her former husband. Upon getting asked whether she was dating anyone, she stated the following,

“Am I dating? Oh yeah, I might be seeing someone,” Harley Cameron gave a meaningful answer before breaking things down, further.

“Well, I mean, I will just say I’m very wrestling focused right now. My one true love is wrestling right now. But yeah, no, don’t be sliding in my DMs,” she added, and thus put an end to any speculations about any link-up possibilities. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Harley Cameron returned strong at All In Texas after an injury

Shortly before this interview, Harley Cameron confirmed her separation from former WWE star Xyon Quinn. She shared the news during a virtual signing with Highspots, describing the split as something amicable. The couple got engaged in August 2018 when she was yet to enter the squared circle. Quinn was with WWE from May 2018 until he was released in April 2023.

After suffering a broken nose in the early part of the 2025 summer, Harley Cameron made her return to AEW TV at AEW All In Texas, getting involved in the women’s casino gauntlet. Sporting a face mask, she popped up on the ring apron, seeking vengeance on Penelope Ford by shoving her on the top rope, who was trying to interfere on behalf of Megan Bayne.

On the May 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, Harley Cameron teamed up with Anna Jay in a No DQ match against Bayne & Ford, where she ended up having a broken nose that also led her to a surgical procedure. A few months before, at the AEW Grand Slam 2025 PPV, she came up short against Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE) over the TBS Women’s Championship in the biggest match of her career.