Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been two of the major star powers of the WWE rosters for the past several years. Without their presence, one can’t possibly think of a match card of the Big Four premium live events of the WWE. Apart from their professional wrestling identities, they also have been a real-life couple for the past five years.

Having known each other for several years, the two used to be friends and they didn’t think of dating each other. While speaking on the Pivot Podcast, Seth Rollins revealed how he started dating Becky Lynch, explaining that neither of them had any such intentions to see each other because they belong to the wrestling business.

Per Rollins’ comments, both he and Becky Lynch thought that it felt it could be a recipe for disaster since there are instances where things didn’t work out, and they’d still have to work together, travel together, and see each other date other people in the future. Rollins didn’t want to enter that phase as it could lead to emotional and mental hurdles.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had lots in common from pro-wrestling perspective

Meeting Becky Lynch for the first time in the middle of the last decade, Rollins stayed friends with her for four or five years and just hung out with her and gradually found out that they had a lot in common. They both primarily shared a love for wrestling and had similar backgrounds which eventually led to a “right place, right time” situation which made them realize a possible dating scenario.

“So we’d been friends for, like, four or five years. Good friends. Hung out, totally platonic, just chilling. We had a lot in common. Obviously, we shared a love for our industry and stuff like that. We have a similar kind of background—she came from the indies in Ireland as well,” Seth Rollins shared about Becky Lynch.

“And so, yeah, I mean, we had a lot in common, and then it was just sort of a right-place, right-time thing. It made sense.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Starting their relationship in early 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a happily married couple with a young daughter. Their real-life romance was often shown in WWE storylines, making their partnership a hit with fans but they might have wanted that to happen in a different way as admitted in previous interviews. They’re also multi-time champions in the WWE making them two of the most successful talents of this generation.

