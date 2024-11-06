It’s been more than seven months since we have seen or heard from Becky Lynch on WWE television and she’s not reportedly returning anytime soon. At this stage, she’s enjoying her time at home with her family. Staying without a WWE contract also legitimizes her free agency and thereby allows her to sign up with any pro pro-wrestling company other than the WWE.

Previous reports have affirmed that Becky Lynch could be negotiating the renewal of her WWE contract during this ongoing time off. Regarding this, Jonathan Coachman noted on the latest Backstage Pass episode, that she could possibly have asked for a $2 million contract, per year to sign a new deal with the WWE and that the company didn’t agree to it. This disagreement was also revealed to be the reason that her return hasn’t happened in the WWE, to date.

Fightful Select declined any such update that WWE insiders dismissed Coachman’s statements, affirming that the company still remains on good terms with Becky Lynch and that no such disagreement has occurred between the two parties. Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on the ex-WWE superstar’s status, explaining that both WWE and she appear to be on the same page.

WWE reportedly on the same page with Becky Lynch regarding her return

Hence, when they feel the time is right, the latter will eventually be back in the fold,

“From the time Becky Lynch left WWE, both sides seemed to believe that whenever the time came for Becky to return, it’d likely be there. She’s enjoying her time off, and WWE is trying to respect that.”

An additional note was there regarding the $2 million figure which stated that Becky Lynch never asked for that amount as the sum as it would be considered a bargain given her value. Both AEW and WWE’s pay scales have increased over the year and hence her next wrestling contract amount will expectedly rise.

Becky Lynch took to social media on October 25 to announce her next upcoming appearance at the Vulture Festival on November 17, teasing conversations about her book, career, and possibly what could be next regarding her future. In her post, she hinted to drop a clue about “maybe what’s next” which did spark speculation about potential future projects or even a return to the WWE.