Maxxine Dupri from the current WWE Raw roster is often counted under the same category as the gorgeous valets in WWE history with lesser wrestling skills. But as time had shown us, some of them had indeed shown us their talents in the ring, namely Lana, Aksana, or even Vickie Guerrero. Now, one more name should be joining that list.

Maxxine Dupri is that concerned name as the bombshell is seemingly ready to make a splash after coming to WWE Raw. Initially, she made her debut as Sofia Cromwell as a member of WWE’s new talent initiative, starting in the NXT brand and learning the ropes at the WWE Performance Center. After spending some time on the NXT brand, she was eventually promoted to the main roster.

Repackaged as Maxxine Dupri, she quickly gained attention from the fans as the self-proclaimed leader of the Maximum Male Models. The group was initially a part of the Smackdown brand for the last year before they were eventually picked by the WWE Raw brand during the supplemental Draft of the 2023 edition.

Maxxine Dupri is making regular appearances on WWE Raw since Draft 2023

Since then Maxxine Dupri has been a regular feature on WWE Raw while we haven’t seen his Maximum Male Models colleagues that much on TV. While speaking with WWE Die Woche, Dupri was asked about when she will finally have a match. Per her below comments, it’s evident that she’s more than ready and just waiting for the right time.

“I knew that was coming (question about when she’ll have a match). Let’s just say that I am prepared and I will dominate if I have to. But I’m not gonna get my fingernails dirty on someone who’s not worth it. So, when it is time, that’s gonna happen,” Maxxine Dupri stated about her potential in-ring debut on WWE Raw.

“I’m prepared. That’s what I’m gonna say. You gotta just stay tuned in but just know that if someone crosses me incorrectly, I’m prepared.”

Back in July 2022 as Maxxine Dupri debuted as Max Dupri’s (now LA Knight) storyline sister. After LA left the group, she’s been in charge of handling things for the Maximum Male Models. Currently, the group has been involved in a feud with Alpha Academy. Interestingly, though, Maxxine has romantically been paired with Academy’s Otis.