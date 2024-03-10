“I Don’t Like It. These Girls Are Mean,” Mandy Rose Recalls Traumatic WWE Total Divas Days

Mandy Rose is no longer associated with the WWE after she was released from her contract all of a sudden. Being a star attraction of the WWE, many believed that it would just be a matter of time that she would be arriving in a different company as soon as possible which wasn’t the case. Also, the glam-doll that she is, she keeps on enjoying her content-spreading stint via FanTime and OnlyFans.

Looking back at her WWE career, Mandy Rose believes that all of the memories from her days in the previously Vince McMahon—owned brand aren’t that great. It has also been revealed that some of the bitter memories of her WWE career came in front of reality television cameras.

During the recent edition of the Power Alphas podcast, the former WWE talent, real name Mandy Saccomanno, discussed her journey from Tough Enough to Total Divas. She essentially noted to have experienced a toxic environment in a foreign country like France alongside other former WWE Divas.

Mandy Rose Received “A Little Of The Edginess” From The Toxic Attraction On WWE NXT

Mandy Rose shares bitter experience from Total Divas shoot in Paris

“Paris was really, really interesting. I don’t think I’ve ever spoken about this either, ever, like, I mean, maybe little bits of it, but like, whatever. Paris was the time where I was like, okay, this isn’t for me. I called my ex and I literally said to him, I cried, I was crying one night,” Mandy Rose elaborated.

“And I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not made for this. I don’t like it. These girls are mean. I don’t even feel like it’s for television. I feel like it’s for real life. I’m being left out. Like, people don’t want to hang out with me.”

Mandy Rose wanted to point out that things were different in Total Divas than it was in Tough Enough. In the latter reality show, the crew worked as a team while the Total Divas was something where people were upto upstaging one another. She featured in the 2016 season of the show at a point when she was yet to make her main roster debut.

Down the road, WWE made good use of Mandy Rose as they made her the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion of all time. Her time in the spotlight came to an end after she was fired over her NSFW premium content. This eventually freed her from the WWE and allowed her to post even more such non-PG stuff without any restrictions.