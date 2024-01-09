AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Never Showed Patience To Be Signed With WWE

Deonna Purrazzo used to be one of the most promising WWE NXT Superstars having all the tools to break out big in the mainstay league. Unfortunately, for her, WWE never took the initiative to up her level from the rookie position and she was fired from the company on April 15th, 2020 due to budget cuts. All these happened when the Vince McMahon-led regime was in charge of things in the company.

Under Triple H’s supervision, many of the previously fired superstars found their way back to the company and got to establish themselves in a prominent position. Being one of the hottest free agents in the pro-wrestling market in late 2023, Deonna Purrazzo was certainly under conversation to make her way back to the WWE where she might have the chance to establish “The Virtuosa” character.

However, it was on last week’s Dynamite that the former Impact Knockouts Champion showed up on AEW Dynamite, marking her debut appearance in All Elite Wrestling. During his Backstage Report podcast, Sean Sapp spoke about this sudden arrival in AEW. It appears that she indeed had a lot of options to choose from, and WWE was also on the hunt to sign her.

Deonna Purrazzo always wanted to be in the AEW in the first place

However, Deonna Purrazzo has never been the one to be patient with her decisions and she signed with AEW in no time. But it was also noted that she ended up where she wanted to be in the first place. Plus, the former champion was also happy to receive a grand debut in front of a hometown crowd which was a big moment for her,

“She won on that one, she had a major debut, and she had the fans chanting her name. There was some interest from WWE, I don’t know to what degree, but I was told all of their free agent talks would be tabled until after the new year, and it became abundantly clear that she didn’t want to wait that long. She signed with AEW, and that’s kinda where she wanted to head anyway.”

As seen on the January 3 episode of Dynamite, Mariah May defeated Queen Aminata in her first-ever match in the promotion. After the match, she cut a promo on winning the bout despite her ally and the AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm which was interrupted by Deonna Purrazzo who is now coming after Storm for the title.