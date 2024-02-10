WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Stars Qualify For World Title Contender’s Match

Elimination Chamber 2024 match lineups are quickly falling into place on WWE programming as the event is waiting within just a couple of weeks from now. Following the announcement of the Women’s Chamber matchup on this week’s episode of Raw, the Men’s division matchup is also coming into play as seen on this week’s WWE Smackdown.

Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked off this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and he announced as WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He met Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in the ring and addressed the ongoing Wrestlemania 40 main event controversy. After affirming that top decisions come from him, he made it clear that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the WWE PLE.

Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis then revealed that Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 challenger will be determined at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia. A series of qualifying matches will go down on WWE’s weekly television episodes featuring 12 participants and the winners, six of those names will make it to the Chamber match.

The participants of the Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifying matches were announced and they were Randy Orton, “Big” Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, United States Champion Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight.

Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifiers took place on WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match in the opening matchup of WWE Smackdown. Styles got distracted by LA Knight and he tried to take him out with a punch. Drew took advantage of the distraction and hit the Claymore Kick for the win.

In the main event of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup. Despite some strong words from Zayn, Orton connected with an RKO out of nowhere on Zayn to secure his shot to earn the number-one contender’s status for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Once the match was over, Orton had a face-off with McIntyre to conclude Smackdown.