WWE Smackdown: Major Babyface Turn After Medical Clearance On February 9 Episode

Damage CTRL is going through a lot of ups and downs on WWE Smackdown, as of late with one of them being the women’s champion and the other one being the challenger as the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner. Now the latter one has received a cohort by her side to go through the Wrestlemania 40 season.

During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Dakota Kai interrupted Bayley’s promo and stated she wasn’t here last week during Damage CTRL’s turn-on on Bayley because she was visiting her doctor to get cleared to return to the ring. Dakota further mentioned that she did believe in Bayley’s vision for Damage CTRL earlier in the days but there could have been a change in her mind in recent times.

Bayley asked her whose side she was on but before she could answer the WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) came out. Kai then picked up a steel chair and it seemed like she was going to hit Bayley, but she rather attacked IYO, Asuka, and Kairi, and turned babyface by siding with Bayley on WWE Smackdown.

It was on last week’s WWE Smackdown that SKY had her back turned on Bayley following the latter’s Rumble Match win while Sane and Asuka jumped her from behind. They pushed her toward the steps, but Bayley had hidden a metal pipe which she used to hit them back.

Bayley went to hit SKY with the pipe, who defended herself with the championship in a face-off moment. After SKY rolled out of the ring. Bayley grabbed the microphone and stated that she would see SKY at WrestleMania. With this moment, the very first WrestleMania 40 match was made official on WWE Smackdown.

As for Dakota Kai, she went through surgery to address an ACL injury she suffered in May of last year while attempting to save Liv Morgan. Despite the injury, Kai has made appearances on WWE Smackdown TV alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Bayley was part of the faction but now she will be coming after SKY for the women’s title.