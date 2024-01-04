“I’ve Taken All That Pressure Off Myself,” Natalya Neidhart On Staying Fit In WWE

One of the veteran female talents in the WWE is Natalya Neidhart who is also a universally loved character in the company. She’s been there with and for the female locker room through three different generations and thus saw it all. Not many of the superstars can claim of spent almost three decades in the WWE but the Canadian wrestler has done it effortlessly.

One of the key aspects of Natalya Neidhart’s career longevity is the fact that she keeps herself extremely fit and ready for all the challenges that the company has to offer her. Recently, in India, she wrestled two matches on the same night at Superstar Spectacle even after having an almost one-day flight to the country.

Speaking with Bar Bend, Natalya Neidhart noted that she had two primary focuses while joining the wrestling league way back in the early 2000s. She always wanted to keep her physical and mental health okay since the very beginning and maintaining these two allowed her to continue wrestling for so long tenure.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was 18, and in January [2024], I’ll have been signed by WWE for 17 years,” Natalya Neidhart explained. “Not everybody can say that when they’ve been doing something as physical as wrestling for over 20 years…After all these years, my physical and mental health are my priorities, and I’m in a really good place with both of them.”

Spending more time in the gym isn’t essential to Natalya Neidhart

Apart from keeping her mental and physical well-being, she also talked about taking some supplements which helps her to cope with the rigorous traveling schedule that WWE often offers. Besides, Natalya Neidhart discussed another major aspect of her career where she tries not to keep too much focus on spending time at the gym,

“If I can only get to the gym three days a week, that’s fine. If I get to the gym six days a week, that’s even better. I used to beat myself up if I had a cheat meal. The next day I’d be doing crazy amounts of cardio trying to burn off what I ate the night before. Now, I feel like I’ve taken all that pressure off myself.”

The formula of keeping physical and mental health well worked wonders for the former WWE Divas Champion as she is still performing at the highest level while her contemporaries have long retired. While WWE does require physical health at the forefront, mental health also needs to be taken care of for the sake of one’s career. Natalya Neidhart enjoyed the longest tenure in the WWE as a female talent and this is something that the younger ones can certainly learn from her.